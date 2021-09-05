Blonde Tennis Fan Goes Viral After Chugging Two Beers at US Open - Video

During the third set, the cameras on the court stopped at a charming blonde with a glass of beer in her hand. The girl did not hesitate and drank it in one gulp, after which she raised her hands in the air, receiving general applause.
Sup? pic.twitter.com/mBEbZXiWf8— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2021
Later on, in the fifth set, the cameramen again returned to the girl, who this time had no beer. Upon noticing that she was being filmed again, she snatched a glass of beer from a friend and drank it again, prompting a standing ovation from the stands.
ROUND 2 pic.twitter.com/cQ0UtHpeLP— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2021
The match of the 3rd round of the US Open, was won by Felix Auger-Aliassime 6: 3, 6: 4, 4: 6, 3: 6, 6: 3.
All comments
Show new comments (0)