Messi's Tear/Snot-Stained Napkin on Sale For $1 Mln – Photo

A napkin that was allegedly used by Lionel Messi during his farewell press conference in Barcelona last week has been put for sale for $1 million on the Mercado Libre platform.
An anonymous vendor wrote that apart from his tears, the napkin has the remnants of the Argentine's nose discharge on it, so someone can "clone Messi in the future," they wrote.
Se vende pañuelo de Messi de la despedida del Barcelona pic.twitter.com/MRXFXfDn3v— Bashar_zamzam (@bashar_zamzam) August 12, 2021
The advertisement has attracted enormous interest from football fans across the globe, while many people have started trolling the vendor – some have asked if they have a piece of toilet paper from the lavatory at PSG, where Messi now plies his trade.
