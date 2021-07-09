Mobile Game That Lets Users Send Hitler to Heaven or Hell Evokes Outrage, Media Says

The game mentions Hitler gathering and killing “millions of people in concentration camps”, as well as attempting to create a “master ‘Aryan’ race”.

A mobile gaming app that allows users to "judge" prominent historical figures has elicited a backlash from Jewish groups in Australia due to a particularly infamous character featured in the game, Daily Mail Australia reports.

According to the newspaper, the app is called "Judgement Day: Angel of God. Heaven or Hell?" and has already been downloaded over a million times on Google Play and Apple.

The players are essentially allowed to decide the fate of various historical figures, choosing whether to send them to heaven or hell based on these characters’ deeds in life.

One character to be judged is none other than World War II Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler, with the app providing a cartoonish depiction of him standing in front of a cell full of prisoners and informing the players that he "gathered and killed millions of people in concentration camps".

Another images in the game reportedly feature Hitler "riding manically on a tank”, while in yet another scene he is seen holding a blonde blue-eyed baby, with the caption mentioning his efforts to create a “master ‘Aryan’ race”.

"Just when I thought the abuse of the Holocaust could not get more vulgar and exploitative, this sickening game has proven that we have reached a horrific low and that all bets are off," said Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission. "There is nothing funny or amusing about a monster such as Hitler, responsible for the extermination of the six million Jews, including 1.5 million children."

Dr. Abramovich also called upon Google and Apple to “immediately pull this degrading game from their platform and to apologise for this offence”, saying that the reason these companies “approved this moral outrage is hard to understand”.