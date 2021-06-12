New Season of The Bachelor, Reboot of Avengers? Netizens Mock Group Photo of G7 Leaders

During their meeting on Friday, the leaders of the group agreed to create a plan aimed at preventing the repeat of economic and human devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. Among other things, the plan envisages the rapid development of vaccines under 100 days.

The leaders of the G7 have unwittingly become the butt of a joke since their group photo went viral online. The image, which was taken at Carbis Bay, UK, shows the presidents and prime ministers standing on a platform at the beach with every leader maintaining social distance.

g7 family photo pic.twitter.com/91kf1eQkGa — Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 11, 2021

​The exaggerated distance between each politician as well as their poses prompted a torrent of sarcastic comments, with many users comparing them to action figures.

really excited to add these to my collection pic.twitter.com/ogSF1UO1LL — Mr. Fungi 🚂 (@Mister_Fun_Guy) June 11, 2021

​Others joked that the photo reminded them of morning TV shows or song contests.

Looks like a TV morning exercise show pic.twitter.com/BM4ppT49NB — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 11, 2021

Some netizens went as far as to suggest that the photo looked like a reboot of popular movies and series.

this reboot of The Avengers looks wild — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 11, 2021

This Lost reboot looks terrible https://t.co/EkbcfQqo4g — Alastair Coote (@_alastair) June 11, 2021

​Yet other users thought of pop bands and the new season of "The Bachelor".

Weirdest season of The Bachelor ever https://t.co/vyotBokONu — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 11, 2021

Still others joked about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's outfit and wondered why there were 9 people on the platform at a G7 group photo.

How does THIS happen in a country world famous for men's tailoring ? pic.twitter.com/cd1oUM2KtA — Skull-Dougerie (@RightDmitry) June 11, 2021

Why are there 9 people in the G7 pic.twitter.com/VLv1jhpN9q — Chris (@Ongoing_Chrisis) June 11, 2021

Despite maintaining social distance during the photo, behind the scenes leaders were not shy about getting close to each other. US President Joe Biden hugged each leader as they were walking to take the group photo, while other politicians were spotted sitting close to each other at a table.