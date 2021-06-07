'He Was Better Than I Thought': Mayweather Says as Fight Against Paul Ends Without Knockout

The event was previously declared an exhibition fight and the only way to win was to knock-out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fought in the long-anticipated eight-round exhibition fight that surprisingly ended without a winner on Sunday night.

The fight took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

While it was generally expected that Mayweather, who holds an undefeated record of 49-0 and is considered a boxing legend, would make mincemeat of the YouTuber-turned boxer Paul, the latter managed to go for full eight rounds.

The fight did not have judges ringside, as it was earlier declared an exhibition event rather than a licensed and professional bout. There was only one condition - to win one had to defeat the opponent with a knockout.

'He was better than I thought he was. 'I had some fun though,' Mayweather said after the fight.

According to preliminary estimations, the fight could rake in at least $200 million in pay-per-view (PPV) dollars, with Mayweather claiming earlier he could make $100 million from the showdown.

Mayweather, 44, the flawless five-division boxing world champion, retired from sports in 2015. The last time he dusted off his gloves was in 2016, when he defeated Conor McGregor in another exhibition fight via a tenth-round technical knockout, extending his professional record to 50-0. Mayweather reportedly earned $280 million from the fight.

