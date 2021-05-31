Mia Khalifa Endures Online Backlash After Tasting 'Wine' Older Than 'Apartheid State'

Taking note of what drink Mia was seen tasting, several social media users went on to insist that the beverage was made in 1943 in the Nazi-occupied part of France.

As the most recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has subsided, Lebanese-American ex-porn star Mia Khalifa stepped forward to apparently bash Israel on social media.

Tweeting a picture of herself sipping what appears to be champagne from a glass, Khalifa wrote in the caption: “My wine is older than your apartheid ‘state’.”

While the former adult film actress did not name the country she was referring to in her tweet, a number of social media users apparently deduced that her criticism was aimed at Israel, and proceeded to savage her over it.

What? was that destilled before the first monarch Saul who ruled the Kingdom of Israel on 14 BC?



Still drinkable?https://t.co/5xZbgno8RZ pic.twitter.com/AUNqSAiJ8n — Leonard Reyes (@leonline2000) May 30, 2021

Put aside this is Vichy wine, I love how Israel haters cast It as young. Yes the modern state of Israel was founded in ‘48 — but that’s 10 years *before* Iraq’s founding and five before Egypt’s. The *nation* of Israel (and Egypt) are *very* old. https://t.co/FVbDQHWQX6 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 31, 2021

Some also pointed at the label on the bottle containing the beverage Mia was apparently sampling, noting that the wine in question seems to have been made in 1943 in an area of France that had been occupied by the Nazis at that time.

Owning the Jewish state by proudly drinking wine from Vichy France.



About right, yes.



BTW, it's also older than Pakistan. Algeria. Benin. Botswana... So what's your point, Mia? https://t.co/vIcun5GLoJ — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) May 30, 2021

You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland.



Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism! — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 30, 2021

Others turned their attention to Gaza instead, arguing that the drink Mia was enjoying is illegal there.

Please bring that wine to Gaza, I would love to see the reception. — BleezyMD (@asg_688) May 30, 2021

You should try to do this (drink wine) in Gaza and see what happens. — RT (@thereald0rt) May 30, 2021

You can’t even drink this stuff in Gaza, can you? — N L White (@Gr8white13) May 30, 2021

Wine is illegal in Gaza — Tyler (@Tyler_The_Wise) May 30, 2021

And there were also those who brought the topic of Holocaust into the conversation.

Is it older than the Holocaust too? — Rick Hardman (@douchemaster3) May 30, 2021

​Earlier this month, Mia Khalifa also blasted Israeli actress Gal Gadot, branding her a “Genocide Barbie”.

we asked for the #SnyderCut, not Genocide Barbie https://t.co/5fsREpiqkR — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 16, 2021

Khalifa’s criticism came following Gadot’s neutral statement regarding the recent Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, in which the latter argued that “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation” and that “our neighbours deserve the same”.

Gadot was actually criticised by “both sides” over her stance, with Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing her of acting like Switzerland.