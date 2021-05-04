'Tea Party in Barbie House': Bizarre Photo of 'Gigantic' Bidens With 'Tiny' Carters Perplexes People

The Carter Center, founded by former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, has uploaded a picture of the former president and his wife with Joe and Jill Biden, who arrived at their home in Plains for a visit.
In the picture, the Carters are seated in their armchairs with Jill and Joe smiling radiantly by their sides. Nothing unusual at all. Except, the proportions in the picture are utterly bizarre, making the Bidens seem grotesquely gigantic... or the Carters seem almost doll-like, depending on how you look at it.
Many Twitter users could not help pointing out the "funhouse" properties of the picture.
Several other users pointed out that the strange proportions in the photo were likely a result of the angle and a distortion by an unfortunately chosen lens of the camera.
