'Rich Single Woman': Twitterquake as Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to divorce on Monday, ending a 27-year marriage and immediately propelling to Twitter trends. The couple were married in 1994 and have three adult children.

After the Gates family broke the news on their divorce, social media immediately exploded, with netizens sliding into Melinda Gates' DMs, suggesting that she and the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, team up and produce memes about a fading marriage.

The Gates family asked for "space and privacy" when revealing their decision to split up after 27 years of marriage.

"We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives", the couple said in a combined statement.

It was Melinda Gate's name that found itself atop Twitter trends on Monday, with netizens particularly noting that she is now one of the richest single women in the world. No surprise that many candidates voiced their readiness to hit her up.

When is the appropriate time to slide into Melinda Gates' DMs? — Josh Scherer (@MythicalChef) May 3, 2021

How Melinda Gates’ divorce attorney is pulling up on court day: pic.twitter.com/RBxL1MMpzh — Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@banksburner25) May 3, 2021

​Many users joked about how MacKenzie Scott and Melinda Gates could have a "hot girl summer", referencing a memeficated song by Meghan Thee Stallion that means being confident about yourself, having fun, and looking good while doing it.

Melinda Gates, Mackenzie Bezos and me leaving the club at 4am this hot girl summer pic.twitter.com/9Gm3P55kjk — it’s me sally darr (@sallydarr) May 3, 2021

girl bosses running to make Melinda Gates hot girl summer jokes pic.twitter.com/mDBTACjskT — abla (@daddysno1boy) May 3, 2021

MacKenzie Scott and Melinda Gates 2 of the richest woman in the world.



Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates: pic.twitter.com/czpTYShLw0 — Shan (@shanuddin889) May 3, 2021

​​Some suggested that the now billionaire ex-wives should team up for a new charity foundation, reality show, or even something more.

So now I want to see Melinda Gates and Mackenzie Bezos team up to create the biggest philanthropic venture in world history.



Who's with me? — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 3, 2021

Someone please give Makenzie Bezos and Melinda Gates a reality show. Or at least write some fan fic about them falling in love and taking over the world now that they’ve gotten rid of that deadweight. — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) May 3, 2021

​Others just went crazy with all sorts of memes about on divorce paralleled with Microsoft jokes.

Damn, this Bill and Melinda Gates divorce announcement... pic.twitter.com/9BZoMQbekB — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 3, 2021

Am I implying that Clippy came between Bill and Melinda Gates? No, I am flat out saying it. pic.twitter.com/bsTeB17jYZ — Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) May 3, 2021

Bill and Melinda Gates announcing their divorce but it is unclear who will get custody of all the 5G trackers — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 3, 2021

​Bill and Melinda Gates were married in 1994 and have three adult children: Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory Gates. The two co-established a charity foundation in 2000. When announcing the decision to split paths as a couple, the two outlined that they will continue to work with the foundation.