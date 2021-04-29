Netizens in Stitches as Professors Faust & Snape to Head COVID-19 Trial in Britain

Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, has sparked some laughs on social media after revealing who will research which COVID-19 vaccines people can receive as boosters in the UK.
According to Sky News, Van-Tam has announced that the study will be led by Professor Faust and Professor Snape.
Jonathan Van-Tam says Professor Snape will be running a study into which COVID vaccines people can receive as boosters this summer.— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 28, 2021
Many netizens were quick to spot the similarity between the name of the latter specialist and that of Severus Snape, a prominent character in J.R. Rowling’s Harry Potter saga (played by Alan Rickman in the films).
Did Professor Van Tam just say Professor Snape is leading Covid vaccine booster research?— Dr Neil Pender BM MSc FRCP (@DrNeilPender) April 28, 2021
just giggling at the annoucement that a Professor Snape is running the Covid vaccine booster research programme, amazing pic.twitter.com/q5eEMUbKzG— Tealeaf 🌿 Emote & Streamer Artist (@SleepyTeaLeaf) April 28, 2021
Some also pointed out that the comparison appears rather apt, considering that the fictional Snape was a “potions and defence against the dark arts master.”
My little Harry Potter fan is loving that Professor Snape is involved with the covid vaccine programme. He's very insightful as he pointed out Snape is the potions and defence against the dark arts master. #professorsnape #CovidVaccine #JonathanVanTam pic.twitter.com/bHTRt9moWe— Jo Pike (@swimmumpike) April 28, 2021
And there were also who took note of Professor Faust’s name as well.
Everybody having a good laugh on Twitter yesterday, about Professor Snape running the Covid vaccination study.— Lee Glenwright (@LeeGlenwright) April 29, 2021
Am I the only one for whom Professor Faust didn't slip under the radar?
