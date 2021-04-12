TikToker Accuses Jake Paul of Sexual Assault

TikToker Justine Paradise has accused internet personality and boxer Jake Paul of sexually assaulting her about two years ago at a YouTuber’s house, according to a 20-minute video published on Paradise's YouTube account, titled Trigger Warning: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me.
"We were dancing in his room, then we were like kissing and stuff, and then he like took it to his bed. Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought it was fine I went in his room, and I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else,” the vlogger said.
Paradise claimed that she did not want to have sex with Paul, and that he was too persistent.
“I couldn’t even tell him not to, he didn’t ask for consent or anything. He knew I didn’t want to do anything with him because he said, ‘if nothing’s going to happen then what’s the point'," Paradise alleged.
Paul has yet to respond to the allegations.
