Being 'The One That Got Away': Watch Reef Shark Attack Fisherman in Knee-Deep Water in Australia

An Australian fiserman was able to film a shark attacking his brother, the Daily Mail reports. Kane and Josh Hutchins were fishing off the coast of the Cocos Islands, an Australian territory south of Malaysia in the Indian Ocean, when a reef shark suddenly slammed into their legs.
The footage shows how the predator rushed towards Josh, who was standing knee-deep in water.
The man fights off the aggressive fish with a fishing rod while Kane shouts, “Get out! Get out of there!"
— Rob Paxevanos (@RobPaxevanos) March 8, 2021
