Amazon Changes App Icon Following Comparisons to Hitler Mustache

Amazon has silently altered its app logo in a bid to make it less problematic, as some customers have found the previous design somewhat controversial.
The previous logo was supposed to “spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone.”
However, what the company did not predict was its resemblance to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, particularly, his moustache, which many customers have found uncomfortable.
lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u— alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021
On the new version of the icon, the ragged blue tape – the origin of the customers’ discomfort – was replaced with a two-tone folded one to exclude any possible associations with the dictator’s facial hair.
Now, instead of Hitler, the new logo reminds some customers of Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender.
i know the new amazon app icon is supposed to represent their packages but every time i see it i just see Aang from Avatar smiling at me lololol pic.twitter.com/kIPwneHr2p— flipboitamidles (DAMN%) (@flipboitamidles) February 26, 2021
