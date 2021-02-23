The Meaning of Eggplant: Netizens in Stitches as Elon Musk Clashes With Investor Online

Famous tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has resorted to using a "phalic" emoji to make a point in an apparent online spat with prominent investor Peter Schiff.
The exchange started when Schiff tweeted about how, two weeks after Musk "announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin," Tesla's stock plummeted, with the investor adding that it's "not an example other CEOs will likely follow."
In response, Musk simply tweeted an eggplant emoji, which caused a stir on social media, with many users offering to elaborate on the Tesla's boss' message.
🍆— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2021
February 23, 2021
He dropped the D.... $DOGE on him...👀— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) February 23, 2021
February 23, 2021
I had to google this. Learn something everyday. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XdLcaIldK1— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 23, 2021
Schiff responded, saying he "expected a more thoughtful reply" from Musk, eliciting a fresh barrage of mockery from Twitter users.
He’s saying he makes more in a day for his shareholders than you make in a decade— Spencer (@sensarpensar) February 23, 2021
He doesn’t have time for you
Hence...
🍆 pic.twitter.com/kyOgf3POYp
You are just fishing for him to say something to you, searching for his attention and being a 🍆 at it too.— Cid (@HiddenInRain) February 23, 2021
He’s not calling you a dick. He’s inferring he has what I believe the medical term refers to as “huge donger”.— . (@bacardibrah) February 23, 2021
