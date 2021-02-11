Taking it to the Next Level: Top Speedcuber Creates Mosaics Using Puzzles - Videos

Solving the Rubik’s cube puzzle blindfolded is tricky and creating mosaics with cubes is even more complex, but for Alexander Ivanchak both tasks are as easy as ABC. The young man is conquering the Russian-speaking sector of social media by posting mosaics of multiple celebrities, including Lionel Messi, Alan Rickman, Billie Eilish, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kobe Bryant.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
According to Alexander, it takes hundreds of Rubik’s cubes to make one mosaic. To create Pepsi Logo he used 500 cubes.
After becoming Ukraine’s top speedcuber he opened his own school, which Alexander says gives him a steady income. The young man plans to win the world’s tournament in a blindfolded category. His own record stands at 22 seconds which includes time to remember the puzzle.
All comments
Show new comments (0)