No Buts! Google Play Bans Video App Over 'Profane' .ass Subtitles Format

A robot from Google Play Store stunned onlookers with some pretty high-handed puritanism when it suspended Just (Video) Player, the developer told Hacker News forum.
"After a tiny unrelated description update, Just Player got suspended from the Google Play Store for breaching its "Sexual Content and Profanity policy". Google finds issues with following: Full description (en_US): '* Subtitles: SRT, SSA, ASS, TTML, VTT'".
Apparently, the Gbot was provoked by the .ass filetype, which means "Advanced Sub Station Alpha" files, a popular subtitles format supported by popular players, including VLC and even Exoplayer, which is used on Google's very own Android operating system.
According to the developer, they "immediately filed an appeal", which caused Google to revise the decision and return the app to the store, with the ".ass" format still included in the list.
