Register
13:23 GMT11 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington

    Fancy Lending Your Phone to POTUS? Twitter Explodes With Side-Splitting Trump Ban Memes

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080363634_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d603479fb6dbb9cc5cac7fae9caa2ed8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202101111081731119-fancy-lending-your-phone-to-potus-twitter-explodes-with-side-splitting-trump-ban-memes/

    What started in May 2009 and was a 57,000-tweet library of emotions, news, and what not, has officially been halted. Yet there is no way netizens will stop discussing Donald Trump's – and some of his international counterparts' - social media presence any time soon and for good reason.

    The internet is abuzz with talk – and certainly memes – about who else should be banned and why.

    The across-the-board brainstorming has led to a string of names being mentioned – from Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to former Malaysian PM Najib Razak sentenced to 12 years in jail for corruption and abuse of power.

    Both have been overly, as it has been claimed, outspoken on social media, with the latter, for instance, recently stirring up the public for saying Muslims "have the right to kill millions of French people" after a knife-wielding Islamist murdered three people in a church in Nice.

    Rouhani, for his part, is using Twitter to incite violence "against gays, against Israel, against women", wrote LB presenter Iain Dale, querying: "Shall I go on?", in response to a commentator in his thread.

    "Did President Rouhani just incite insurrection and at attack [sic] on the US Capitol as Trump has just done?", another asked, prompting Dale to reply with quite a bit of satire:

    "No, he just sanctions throwing gays off buildings and subjugating women. But hey, that's Ok then".

    Many more followed suit posting similar views, and bringing up Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega as other no less desirable picks for a Twitter ban:

    The world wide web also has some really hot takes on Trump's ban proper. Irrespective of what side of the aisle netizens are on, they are apparently able to have a decent laugh about these:

    "Oh no where will Robert Pattinson get dating advice now?", another queried referring to Donald Trump as the budding Twitterian who back in 2012 advised Pattinson "not to take back Kristen Stewart" because "she cheated on him like a dog".

    Someone else suggested he is now "furiously googling 'how to become a tik-tok teen'". Well, no one knows if president Trump might indeed have some readymade dance moves for the Chinese social network.

    Speculation is also running high about Trump's own social media website:

    ….and the question remains open which other known social networks will go back on the ban of the outgoing president.

    Li Yang, China's Consul General in Rio de Janeiro, has reserved some room for expected TikTok-related ostracism, tweeting:

    "Several months ago, Trump wanted to block TikTok, failed. Several months later, TikTok wanted to block Trump, succeeded!"

    Yet, the cherry on top is arguably POTUS' well-known impersonator John Di Domenico's effort – a video titled "Trump Twitter Meltdown with Melania Leaked Video", which he said is his "FASTING Growth YT video Ever" with over 82,000 views in 4 hours. Sit down comfortably and enjoy:

    Since Melania "turns him down", another option is perhaps to ask Barron, their teenaged son:

     

    Related:

    'Pet Name for Daddy?' Twitter Sneering as Ivanka Trump Tags Singer Meat Loaf in New Pic With POTUS
    Trump Supporters Quit Twitter en Masse Following POTUS’ Suspension
    Catholic Supporters of POTUS Trump Blasted for ‘Having Blood on Their Hands’ After Capitol Rampage
    Tags:
    Social media, account, POTUS, Twitter, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse