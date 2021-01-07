'Ready for Sunday Service': Beauty Influencer Jeffree Star Fuels Rumours of Fling With Kanye

Famous beauty YouTuber and entrepreneur Jeffree Star set tongues wagging on Twitter on Wednesday after he appeared to respond to rumours that he was romantically involved with Kanye West.
Talk of the two celebrities' supposed affair was started by TikTok influencer Ava Louise, who is notorious for her "coronavirus challenge," when she licked a toilet seat on an airplane. Louise highlighted an excerpt from a Page Six article, which claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye are divorcing due to his months-long infidelity with "a very famous beauty guru."
Star posted a picture of himself with the caption: "I'm ready for Sunday Service," which many believe is a nod to Kanye, who leads a Sunday Service Choir performing gospel and Christian hip-hop. Was Star confirming the rumours or simply trolling the internet?
Naturally, Twitter users couldn't help unleashing a meme storm and quips in the comment section under the make-up artist's latest post.
All comments
Show new comments (0)