Netizens Baffled as PewDiePie Outdoes K-Pop Star Taehyung to Become ‘2020’s Most Handsome Face’

He may have a loyal online following in the millions, but even his fans are surprised PewDiePie's face has won an award.

The 108 million followers of Youtube's most famous personality, PewDiePie, are testament to his online support – but many of them have reacted with a little scepticism after he won the “Most Handsome Face of 2020” award.

The YouTuber started trending on social media immediately after grabbing the title in the newly published annual chart by TC Candler. He left several actors, musicians, and other celebrities with stunning facial bone structures in his wake. Just behind PewDiePie was South Korean singer Taehyung, known by his stage name V – a fact that many have tweeted about.

“Omg Pewdiepie got number 1 most handsome face of 2020 and Taehyung got number 2 if that isn't the power of the internet idk what is,” user Monique commented, with another posting a similar message:

“PEWDIEPIE THE MOST HANDSOME FACE OF 2020 AND TAE AT #2??? how the f** did felix beat The Kim Taehyung”

Quite a few lamented the rating, claiming that the South Korean music icon is “still the most gorgeous man and pewdiepie is still crusty”

locals really think they did something??? taehyung is still the most gorgeous man and pewdiepie is still crusty so pic.twitter.com/btJs8qk6HF — 🧸🍓⁷ (@moonddng) December 28, 2020

… while others rushed ten masse to post their praise and congrats Pewds:

lmao pewdiepie really outranked taehyung? lmao — pot ā t ﾐｻﾓ (@M0MONIGIRI) December 28, 2020

Earlier this year, Vlogger-gamer PewDiePie signed an exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube, having previously announced he would be streaming exclusively on the DLive platform. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, was excited to return to YouTube after his stint with the rival small blockchain-based live-streaming site.