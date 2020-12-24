Visa Eases Payment Ban Against Pornhub Parent Company, Media Says

Payments for Pornhub and other websites owned by MindGeek that feature user-made content are still going to be banned, Visa reportedly declared.

Financial services giant Visa has announced that it will allow users to purchase porn from some of the websites owned by MindGeek company, the owner of one of the most famous porn sites in the world – Pornhub, the New York Post reports.

According to the newspaper, the ban is being lifted from websites that host content made by "professional studios", like Brazzers or Digital Playground.

"Following a thorough review, Visa will reinstate acceptance privileges for MindGeek sites that offer professionally produced adult studio content", a spokesperson for Visa said.

At the same time, Visa reportedly stated that it will continue to maintain a payment ban against MindGeek-owned websites where users can upload their own content, such as Pornhub, YouPorn and RedTube.

The payment ban in question was imposed by Visa along with Mastercard after an investigation conducted by them in the wake of an NYT article claiming that Pornhub was "infested with rape videos".

Amid the ensuing backlash, PornHub said it would ban unverified users from hosting their content on the website, as previously any user could creat an account and upload their content to the platform.

Pornhub also proceeded to deactivate a vast majority of porn videos hosted on it, which, in case of the vids' complete removal, would mean that the website would lose the majority of its strictly adult content.