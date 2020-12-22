Belle Delphine Claims She Gets 'A Million a Month' Via OnlyFans

Social media personality known as Belle Delphine has recently revealed some details about her earnings online.
During her appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Belle claimed that the not-suitable-for-work content that she posts on her OnlyFans page nets her about "a mill a month".
"All, like, the main people on Only Fans are roughly earning the same, I think", she said as quoted by LADbible. "From what I know, and at the moment it's, like, a mill a month."
As the media outlet points out, Paul's co-host Mike Majlak remarked that this figure would put Belle “at the highest echelon”, explaining that, from what he has heard, "the girls in America - the higher earners are generally between four and six hundred thousand a month."
During a previous interview, Delphine said that she makes $1.2 million a month, LADbible adds.
Belle Delphine, whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, made headlines last year when she offered to sell her bathwater to "thirsty gamer boys" for $30 per jar.
