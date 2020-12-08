Massive Tornado Whirls Across Saudi Arabia Desert - Video

“The tornado, which formed southeast of Al-Jawf is one of the largest hurricanes that has been documented with pictures in Saudi Arabia,” said professor of Climate Change and Department of Geography at Qassim University, Dr Abdullah Al-Misnad.
Stunning footage captures a large tornado swirling across desert landscape in Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/mg5gKUN2IP pic.twitter.com/LTgpwwRM2K— ABC News (@ABC) December 8, 2020
According to Metsul Meteorologia, wind speeds were between 16 and 40 km/h (10 and 25 mph). Although no injuries were reported, authorities advised citizens to stay home due to the unpredictable weather conditions in the region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)