Oops, She Did it Again: Deleted Sasha Obama TikTok Dance Video Goes Viral

Sasha Obama’s name became a trending topic on Twitter after a TikTok clip of the 19-year-old dancing with friends went viral. In the video, the former US president's daughter dances with six college friends to Pop Hunna’s Adderall (Corvette Corvette). She appeared front and central, busting moves to the popular tune. The TikTok video, however, was deleted but numerously reposted on Twitter.
My tik tok algorithm is too good I’m so early on Sasha Obama tik tok before it’s deleted also she’s so pretty omgggg pic.twitter.com/Az7CBaZabD— ✨ (@yourstrulyraisa) November 30, 2020
The video immediately caused a stir on Twitter with many netizens sharing their joy over the University of Michigan student living her best life.
Sasha Obama is living her best life 💃🏽 https://t.co/3CfpWhqPLn— ¡Madam Auntie Vice President Kamala Harris! (@flywithkamala) December 2, 2020
Me watching Sasha Obama and her cute lil acrylics on TikTok this morning pic.twitter.com/Awbb8ML0Ck— Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) December 2, 2020
Our Sasha Obama looks happy, has a group of normal looking friends, and is simply beautiful😍. We’re good over here. pic.twitter.com/0JyY9t4cmd— Ms Ann (@MsAnn773) December 2, 2020
me when i see sasha obama flourishing and having fun pic.twitter.com/LnjlvRwLk4— moni (@crazedfangirl02) December 2, 2020
Sooo cute!!! She is just like any other teen... let her be normal and enjoy life!!!— gwebb-harris2 (@GwebbHarris2) December 2, 2020
The youngest daughter of former two-term US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama is no stranger to TikTok. She first went viral in October when a friend posted a clip of Sasha lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s Said Sum remix, featuring the City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami. The reaction to that post was encouraging, with rapper JT showing her appreciation for the video by retweeting it with a heart-eyes emoji.
