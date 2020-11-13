Baby Yoda's Eating Habits Evoke Outrage on Twitter

A certain popular character of Disney+ show “The Mandalorian”, known as Baby Yoda, has recently become the focus of a backlash on social media, as quite a few of the series' viewers appeared less than amused by its actions in one of the latest episodes.
What appears to have riled up the netizens involves Baby Yoda munching on eggs of a sentient amphibious female character whom the protagonist bounty hunter agreed to transport to "a swampy distant world so she can fertilize her canister of eggs", as Vanity Fair explains.
This spectacle appeared to have unnerved some netizens, with words like "genocide" being brought up online as people discussed the issue.
nothing about star wars discourse fazes me anymore, like sure, baby yoda commits genocide, why not https://t.co/pnGK17jcFk— mary haw (@dunwaIl) November 11, 2020
If you think about it Baby Yoda committed genocide in the last episode of the mandalorian— Bence (@Merc3desBence) November 12, 2020
Baby yoda eating those poor womans eggs was the start of a baby yoda villain arc. He literally committed genocide.— Alex 🦋 (@ScottishMando) November 9, 2020
And a number of people seemed rather upset by Funko's promotion of their toy featuring Baby Yoda and the eggs.
Never thought I'd have a Baby Yoda funko celebrating genocide, but here we are lmao— KrafterAnonymous (@KAWorkbench) November 9, 2020
Was I the only one who was severely grossed out??— Saasan (@decidedlysarah) November 9, 2020
There were also those, however, who actually appeared to regard the situation depicted in the film as rather funny.
It was funny— tim (@urbane_turtle) November 13, 2020
