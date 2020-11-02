Stephen King's 'Prediction' of Trump's Rise to Power in 1979 Novel Splits Twitter Users

Stephen King bears the title of the master of horror for a reason as he sure knows how to give a fright to his readership and audiences, even when it pertains to political matters. When it comes to President Trump, the writer has never concealed his contempt for him, but his latest rant about the US president had a rather spooky spin to it.

Stephen King has admitted that he believes President Trump is scarier than any of his novels and, in fact, one of his works somewhat predicted Trump's rise to power.

In an interview with the media outlet Now This, King argued that the main antagonist in his 1979 novel The Dead Zone - Greg Stillson - bore resemblance to the US president. According to the plot of the book, Stillson was an artful, self-absorbed, power-hungry real estate con man who ascended to power through populist rhetoric, even though the media largely believed he would not be able to gain a following and dismissed him as a joke.

"American voters have always had a real attraction to outsiders with the same kind of right-wing, America-first policy. It was a boogeyman of mine, and I never wanted to see him actually on the American political scene, but we do seem to have a Greg Stillson as president of the United States", King admitted.

​Social media users agreed with the master of horror, with some Twitterians noting that they spotted Trump's "scary" resemblance with Stillson long before King's interview.

​Others, however, were nonplussed by King's "prediction".

​Some tweeps argued that a reality in which Biden wins the vote would be scarier.

People in the United States are set to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday. The much-anticipated vote will decide whether President Trump will secure a second term or whether he will concede the presidential seat to his Democratic contender Joe Biden.