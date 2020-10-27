'Who Will This Person Be?' Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Her Pregnancy to Media & Online Audience

Popular model and actress Emily Ratajkowski recently announced her pregnancy on social media and via an op-ed in Vogue magazine.
In the article, Emily revealed how she and her husband "won't know" the gender of their child until the latter becomes 18 and tells them personally, and how "everyone laughs at this" when they reveal it to those seeking to clarify the matter.
"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly", she mused. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."
In the images uploaded by Emily on her Instagram page, as well as a video available on Vogue's YouTube channel, the model shows her baby bump to viewers and expresses her thoughts on this stage of her life.
