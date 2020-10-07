Video: CNN Reporter Fends Off Raccoon Moments Before Going Live at White House

In a video tweeted by “New Day” anchor Alisyn Camerota, the network’s senior Washington correspondent can be seen attempting to shoo the approaching animal away.
“There he is!” Johns says, before throwing an unidentified object at the animal.
— Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 7, 2020
“Frickin' raccoons, man. God, again! This is the second time! Jesus ... It always comes around right around when I’m about to go on TV,” Johns can be heard saying, while yelling at the raccoon.
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020
This is not the first time reporters have had confrontations with raccoons on the White House lawn. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reported late last month that a raccoon "attacked multiple news crews.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)