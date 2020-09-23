People Toss Babies Like Basketballs in New TikTok Challenge

In numerous videos appearing on TikTok, people are seen dancing with their little kids, including toddlers, lip-syncing to the song Baby by Blueface, and then suddenly tossing them off-camera, while the artist raps "No baby, we can't have the baby. If you don't take this Plan B, b****, it's plan C".
While some parents have been gentle, clearly putting them down on something soft, others decided to show off their exceptional throwing skills, tossing babies with all their strength and making people worry greatly for the children's health.
So Blueface is promoting a TikTok challenge where you toss an actual baby/toddler away and start twerking— Squirt Reynolds 💸 ➐ (@SquirtReynoldss) September 9, 2020
Anything for a crumb of clout I guess pic.twitter.com/jXVC0CFBI0
TikTok challenge has parents THROWING their young children off-camera to Blueface's song Baby: Social media users dancing and lip-syncing to the song Baby by Blueface. The artist raps: 'No baby, we can't have the baby. If you don't take this Plan B,… https://t.co/H6jrzJwnaa pic.twitter.com/R4ck0n2OMH— jc m. mercado (@tianz17) September 22, 2020
Many users have been left angry at the people participating in the challenge, carelessly risking their babies for views.
Genuinely thought twitter was the worst.— The Human Rights Council of Twitta (@YahyaYayoHassan) September 21, 2020
Then i saw ppl throwing their kids/babies on Tik Tok to a Blueface song.
Clout is the new crack.
I feel old and I just turned 61...30 years from now.
A new TikTok trend has inspired deranged people to throw their babies off-camera while dancing to a hit rap song for viral fame. pic.twitter.com/3jzGWOnsDw— Black Seraphim (@blackseraphim2) September 22, 2020
