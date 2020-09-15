Flip-Flopping: It's a Free Run for Penguin Chicks at the Oceanarium - Video

A video of tiny penguins running around the Abbott Oceanarium in Chicago is going viral on Twitter. Shared by Shedd Aquarium, the video shows penguin chicks flip-flopping in a cheery mood - and no, it was not for the "cutest penguin contest".
The sound of their feet tapping on the floor will give you all the feelings of being physically around them and may motivate you to complete your steps for the day.
Running into the weekend like the penguin chicks in the Abbott Oceanarium! 🔊 Sound on for the flop flop flop of penguin feet. pic.twitter.com/pdf10AzwtB— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) September 12, 2020
