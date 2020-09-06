COVID-Positive Argentinian Professor Collapses During Zoom Lesson, Dies Shortly After, Reports Say

An Argentinian college teacher, who said she struggled with coronavirus symptoms, collapsed during a Zoom call with her students, and died shortly afterwards, according to the Mail Online. The students asked De Simone to give her home address so they could call an ambulance, but she responded: "I can't".
A 46-year-old university professor with coronavirus died while teaching a virtual class, Argentina— Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) September 4, 2020
Paola de Simone, died while teaching a virtual class, the minutes before her blackout were recorded and it was her students who tried to help her pic.twitter.com/QaHK6cNij9
She died on Wednesday in a hospital, according to reports by local media outlets. A video, allegedly depicting the call, emerged online, but was later deleted from social media platforms.
"It is very complicated. I have been here [with the virus] for more than four weeks and the symptoms do not go away... My husband is exhausted from working so much at the moment", Simone wrote back in June.
