Unspeakable Horror From the Abyss: Texas Man Films Snake Emerging From His Toilet

A man from Texas has experienced something that haunts millions of individuals' nightmares - a snake emerging from one's toilet. Luckily, it didn't happen when he was on the john, but still, the whole situation was extremely disturbing, so he filmed the reptile and sent the video to his friend.
I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/jd23gbLkGF— Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 16, 2020
According to the man, the snake might have travelled via the sewer due to a malfunction in the system. The little creature was not venomous and showed no signs of aggression, so it was released in the backyard later.
