‘Stop Sabotaging’: Netizens Drag Trump Over ‘Save the Post Office’ Tweet Amid USPS Dispute

Netizens were quick to call out US President Donald Trump for his “Save the Post Office!” tweet on Monday, as the commander-in-chief has been accused of deliberately slowing down the US Postal Service (USPS) in an attempt to suppress mail-in ballots for the November election.

“Instead of saying it, DO IT. This is like Hitler yelling ‘Save the jews,' while he built gas chambers,” one Twitter user commented.

​“You're the one trashing it!!!” another user pointed out.

“This is like an arsonist yelling save the forest lol,” a third person commented.

During an interview with Fox Business last week, Trump admitted to opposing additional USPS funding in an effort to make it more challenging to deliver mail-in ballots, noting that Republicans rejected a new COVID-19 stimulus bill offered by Democrats that allocated $3.5 billion to states to enhance election security and $25 billion to bolster the USPS.

“Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren’t getting there. By the way, those are just two items. But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting,” Trump said, The Hill reported.

A slower mail service could greatly impact the November elections, as many Americans are expected to vote by mail amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, many states only count ballots that arrive at election offices by Election Day, regardless of when they were mailed.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Monday agreed to appear before the US House Oversight Committee at a hearing next week at the urging of House Democrats, who are furious with DeJoy’s cost-cutting measures that they believe could potentially disrupt the mailing of ballots before the election.

"The American people want their mail, medicines, and mail-in ballots delivered in a timely way, and they certainly do not want drastic changes and delays in the midst of a global pandemic just months before the election," Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), chair of the Oversight Committee, announced Monday, NPR reported.

DeJoy last week pushed back against claims that he was attempting to sabotage the USPS.

“While I certainly have a good relationship with the president of the United States, the notion that I would ever make decisions regarding the Postal Service at the direction of the president or anyone else in the administration is wholly off base,” DeJoy said, Politico reported on August 7.