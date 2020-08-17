'Hold Something Else': PornHub Issues Advice on Manual Activities to Cops Amid Protests in Belarus

The ongoing protests in Belarus that erupted in the wake of the recent presidential election in the country have apparently attracted the attention of porn website PornHub.
On 14 August, Pornhub's community on the Russian social media service VK posted a message featuring a crossed out image of a hand clutching a nightstick accompanied by some tongue-in-cheek advice.
"Please, use your hands to hold something else", a caption in both Russian and Belarusian languages said.
The post contained no verbal indication as to whether it was directed at law enforcement or protesters, with only the imagery of a nightstick – a tool used by security guards and police officers worldwide - providing a not-so-subtle hint on that matter.
The protests in Belarus started after the preliminary results of the 9 August presidential election showed incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko securing his six consecutive presidential term in a landslide victory, with the opposition disputing these results and insisting that it was their candidate who secured the majority of the votes.
The ensuing clashes between protesters and law enforcement have resulted in scores of injured on both sides.
