Ex-Adult Movie Star Mia Khalifa Names Three Men She Feels Safe With

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa shared a photo of Ramy Youssef, Mohammed Amer, and Dave Merheje when answering a question from a netizen who asked her to name three adult men she feels safe with. All three are stars on the "Ramy" comedy-drama series, the second season of which Khalifa appeared in earlier this year.
https://t.co/Vir0Z4Zwje pic.twitter.com/MpXRfVCjUq— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 3, 2020
According to Youssef, they decided to cast Khalifa for an episode about Ramy's porn addiction, as "the most controversial" porn star has repeatedly criticised the industry, explaining how adult movies cause people harm.
"So much of this season talks about Ramy using sex and porn to emotionally divert and to not have to deal with intimacy issues that he's having. And so when you have a character who has a porn addiction, why not have a conversation with someone who is probably the most controversial porn star ever?" Youssef told Entertainment Weekly about Khalifa's casting.
Last month, Khalifa's fans launched an online petition in a bid to remove her videos from porn sites, gathering over 1.8 mln signatures.
