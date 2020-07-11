Register
07:30 GMT11 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers walk past a boarded-up statue of British wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill on Parliament square in central London on June 12, 2020

    Netizens Raise Eyebrows as Police Apologise for Telling Woman to Cover Up 'F**k Boris' T-shirt

    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107959/71/1079597151_0:33:3072:1761_1200x675_80_0_0_678cd54b594fde3731219f42c3f33ff5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202007111079854791-netizens-raise-eyebrows-as-police-apologise-for-telling-woman-to-cover-up-fk-boris-t-shirt/

    A woman was leaving a BLM rally in downtown London, when she was stopped by police who implied she had an offensive and thus illegal slogan on her clothes, prompting her to turn to her lawyers to settle the case.

    Police have issued an apology after stopping a woman wearing a "F**k Boris" t-shirt in the street following a BLM protest in London and told her it was illegal, The Guardian reported.

    The woman, Jessie-Lu Flynn, a performer and director, filed a lawsuit against the British Transport Police (BTP) last week, arguing their comments were a violation of human rights because they tried to suppress her freedom to express political opinions about the prime minister. Flynn said they had implied they could get her arrested for wearing the slogan unless she covered up.

    The BTP has now written to Ms Flynn to admit the officers were wrong to tell her to hide the slogan.

    "We can confirm that we have apologised to the claimant for any distress that was caused to her by the direction to cover her t-shirt, and we have admitted that this direction was unlawful", the force said in a statement.

    Flynn's lawyers welcomed the apology, contending the case should serve "as a strong reminder to police officers that the freedom to express political opinion, and to criticise politicians, is fundamental to a free and democratic society".

    "Invoking the criminal law to limit that freedom will be unacceptable and unlawful in all but the most extreme circumstances", lawyers Joanna Khan and Michael Oswald commented.

    The incident, however, appears to have been taken with a grain of salt online, with netizens expressing disbelief about how it all played out.

    "So wearing a T-shirt with the f-word on is not against the law now? And if the police arrest you they end up having to apologise?”, one asked, adding this is not his "understanding of the legal position at all".

    "Why apologise? The word on her shirt is offensive!", another fumed along the same lines, and many more reacted similarly:

    "The usual nonsense the police get involved with while ignoring serious crimes", someone stated, with a second wading in:

    "Maybe we wouldn't have as many problems in society if they just did the job they were given".

    A third recalled an incident from the early 90s when the police were "cautioning people" for wearing Inspiral Carpets "Cool as F***" t-shirts.

    "Yes, you can wear a F*** Boris t-shirt", another okayed, with some nodding their agreement.

    Someone else suggested another option for a t-shirt inscription instead:

    "Need T-Shirt that says 'F*** All You F****ers' or 365 individual T-Shirts now".

    One user said he would get himself one given the police's apology and admission in the woman’s favour:

    The woman's encounter with the police officers at Oxford Circus was captured on camera and shows her challenging the police: "You think it's illegal for me to have this t-shirt on? Based on what law?"

    One officer replies that it violates Section 5 of the Public Order Act, which states it is an offence to use "threatening words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour" or display "any writing, sign, or visible representation which is threatening" while "within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress thereby".

    When Flynn retorted asking "Why would that cause harassment? To who?", the officer struck back: "To other people. People will find that offensive".

    Related:

    Why London Mayor, UK Regions Should Think Twice Before Introducing ‘Austerity’ Measures for Police
    UK Police Violently Arrest Man On Way Home from TV Interview About Police Racism
    Over 200 UK Police Officers Have Convictions for Various Criminal Offences, Reports Reveal
    Tags:
    legal case, Boris Johnson, police, BLM
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse