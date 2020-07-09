Viral Video Demands That PornHub be Shut Down Amid Rape and Child Sex Trafficking Accusations

PornHub is the world’s largest and one of its most popular websites featuring adult entertainment content. The platform has been repeatedly accused of hosting user-uploaded non-consensual pornography, something the website insisted it was trying to avoid through close monitoring.

A video exposing the alleged “complicity” of pornography-sharing website PornHub with child rape and trafficking has gone viral on social media recently, according to the #Traffickinghub campaign, which authored the clip.

In the animated videos, which have been shared on the campaign’s website and have been circulating on social media platforms since the end of June, the porn giant is accused of failing to “reliably” verify the age and consent of people who have been featured in the videos shared on their website.

**Share this video** and tell the world the truth about Pornhub. #Traffickinghub pic.twitter.com/AgX3vQBosO — Laila Mickelwait (@LailaMickelwait) June 30, 2020

The campaigners mention several instances of the platform allegedly profiting from clips showing the sexual abuse of underage girls, and cite the example of a 15-year-old Florida-based child who was missing for a year until videos of her rape were found on the website. Another story featured in the video described how a 14-year-old, Rose Kalemba from Ohio, was trying to get videos of her rape removed from PornHub for months, which she said did not happen until she threatened the website with legal action.

The campaigners concluded that the website was enabling and profiting from the sexual abuse of women and underage girls, and thus should be held accountable. They also claim that their “exposing” video has over 25 million views across various social media platforms.

The campaign is powered by the “anti-trafficking organisation” Exodus Cry, which supports holding PornHub “accountable for enabling and profiting off of the mass sex-trafficking and exploitation of women and minors” and shut it down completely. The respective petition has now been signed by more than 1.5 million people on the Traffickinghub website and by more than 1.1 million people on the Change.org platform.

Anti-trafficking activists previously accused PornHub of failing to quickly remove non-consensual pornographic videos uploaded to the platform by users.

PornHub has not commented so far on the video made by #Traffickinghub campaigners. However, one of its award-winning porn actresses, Asa Akira, made a call of support to the platform last week, claiming that the accusations levied against the organization by the movement were “false”, as “illegal content” has always been “strictly prohibited” and closely monitored by Pornhub.

“Exodus Cry is attempting to push a Christian Fundamentalist agenda - to abolish pornography & adult work - under the guise of Activism. It’s dangerous, misguiding, and highly irresponsible,” the porn star argued on Twitter.

EVERY SINGLE video & photo uploaded to Pornhub is reviewed manually by a team of moderators - ACTUAL HUMAN BEINGS - before being published. (I personally know ppl on this team - believe me, it’s a horrific job.) In addition, all content is scanned via PhotoDNA & YouTube CSAI. (4) — Asa Akira (@AsaAkira) July 2, 2020

The campaigners responded to Akira’s statement by suggesting that PornHub was now “panicking” and “trying to do damage control” by “having” fellow adult entertainers put up statements in its defence.

PornHub is estimated to receive around 3 billion visits per month, making it the largest adult-content-sharing platform in the world.