Amber Heard Had Affairs With Elon Musk, James Franco, Depp's Lawyers Say

Johnny Depp's legal team is now seeking "disclosure of all communications over a particular period in 2016" between Heard, Musk and Franco.

Lawyers representing Hollywood star Johnny Depp have announced that his ex-partner Amber Heard had affairs with several celebrities while still in a relationship with him, Sky News reports.

These revelations were made as it is being decided whether Depp's High Court libel case against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, will go ahead.

According to the media outlet, the people with whom Heard had the "extra-marital affairs" were none other than SpaceX founder Elon Musk and actor James Franco, with Depp's counsel arguing that this evidence would prove "false motive" for the violence Heard claims she suffered due to "Depp's supposed paranoia and mistaken belief" in her unfaithfulness.

Depp's legal team is now calling for "disclosure of all communications over a particular period in 2016" between Heard, Musk and Franco.

The lawyer representing Heard, however, argued that the question whether she was engaged in extra-marital relationships was "not a contested issue on the statement of case".

And while it seems that news of Heard's alleged relationships did not sit well with some social media users, others sought to elaborate why this information is relevant to the case.

the way amber heard physically and emotionally abused johnny depp and putting him through so much pain while cheating on him with elon musk, james franco, and cara delevinge in his penthouse and them denying it to victimize amber when there is evidence doesn’t sit right with me — ♑︎ (@earthd0ll) July 1, 2020

For anyone wondering why this is relevant:

1) she claims in court docs Johnny was paranoid and accusing her of having affairs. Clearly he wasn't and she committed perjury.



2) These men saw her on the day she claims JD hit her, therefore they're witnesses. — Emily 🍩 (@piscesmoon63) June 30, 2020

​The libel case in question was brought by Depp over an April 2018 article published in the tabloid that labeled him as a "wife beater" and claimed he physically assaulted Heard during their relationship.

At this time, it remains to be seen whether the case will go ahead as lawyers for The Sun argued it should be dropped after Depp was found to be in breach of court for failing to disclose the so called "drug texts" - messages which "apparently show the 57-year-old actor trying to obtain drugs in Australia" - to the tabloid's lawyers.