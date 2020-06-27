Mankini-Wearing Liverpool Fan Falls From Ladder During Premier League Title Festivities - Video

Register
27 June 2020
    Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League - Liverpool, Britain - June 25, 2020

    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    Chesea defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, giving the EPL crown to Liverpool.

    Jubilant Liverpool fans celebrated their Premier League triumph until the early hours on Friday, with Jurgen Klopp almost breaking into tears praising his team’s EPL win - their first in thirty years, and historic in his currently less than five-year stint as Liverpool coach.

    There were, expectedly, those partying really hard, with one even falling off the top of a ladder while striving to plant a "Liverpool Champions" flag.

    A video has made the rounds on social media sporting a mankini-clad man scaling a set of ladders leaning against a street lamp to a rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” before abruptly falling backward onto the ground, to the audible horror of nearby onlookers.

    Netizens have filled in comment threads asking about his health, suggesting the party had perhaps gone a little too far.

    Merseyside police confirmed in a statement they had made 10 arrests for public order offences during the celebrations. Fans were meanwhile alerted to the still applicable rules on social distancing, as football resumed in Britain after an almost three-month lockdown.

    Cristian Pulisic’s stunning first-half goal opened the scoring and Willian’s second-half penalty cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick equalizer, with Chelsea's win giving Klopp’s side a perfect 23-point lead with only 21 points left to play for in the remaining 7 EPL games.

