Make Love, Not Porn: K-Pop Fans to Battle Pornhub in Support of Ex-Adult Movie Star Mia Khalifa

K-pop fans are preparing to do battle with Pornhub and probably other porn sites to support former adult movie star, Mia Khalifa, as she shared her view on the dangers of the sex industry.
Khalifa has trended on Twitter since revealing that she is a fan of the boy band GOT7 and sharing their images. The band's fans, also known as Ahgase, were simply thrilled to add one to their number, but then things took a bizarre twist.
https://t.co/fLcVOwcV6N pic.twitter.com/8ZYlEkTnlR— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 25, 2020
User @Omgitstamz called for Ahgase, as well as the "Army", (fans of BTS) to post fancams of the boy groups to porn sites, using the Mia Khalifa tag, and thus making adult content featuring her difficult to get. Many of the fans also shared their support for the actress.
I feel for Mia Khalifa. Her story is so sad. Im hoping all the #Armys and ahgases spam the porn sites with fancams under her name so her videos disappear #kpopstans #kpop (shes an ahgase!) pic.twitter.com/E5AmLTbdA4— tony montana⁷ 💜 🇭🇹💋 (@Omgitstamz) June 25, 2020
Some even started a petition to make porn sites take her videos down.
Pornhub: Justice For Mia Khalifa - Signez la pétition ! https://t.co/IZqRidFI1C via @Change— dk (@hereforago) June 26, 2020
