Money Will Be Spent! Twitter Goes Crazy After Johnson Says Pubs, Restaurants Will Re-Open in UK

It’s official now. On the 4th of July British pubs, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, cinemas and museums will fully reopen for the first time since March.
“4th of July” immediate became the most popular trend on UK Twitter, with netizens flooding social media with memes outlining their plans for the date. For many, the main event is not only the return to pubs, albeit with a one-metre social distancing guideline in place, but also a long-anticipated - and probably very necessary - visit to a hairdresser.
how social distancing will work from 4th of July 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MlOI4CU1Wi— Andy Dewsbury© (@andydewsbury) June 23, 2020
Haircut booked for the 4th of July 🙌🏻 can finally sort this mess out 😂 pic.twitter.com/kz5LMZuZwm— George Ferreira (@georger697) June 23, 2020
4th of July Brits be like pic.twitter.com/sRA5kkGiSf— A... Wrestling Fan (@RingGeneral) June 23, 2020
People when they go back to the pubs on the 4th of July pic.twitter.com/WnE4UaHsHF— Jay (@jay_may1999) June 23, 2020
PM Johnson: We will re-open pubs and restaurants on 4th of July pic.twitter.com/1sGE3otodo— Michael (@lampidicsparrow) June 23, 2020
Happy 4th of July Britain 🍺 #lockdown #PubsReopening #beergarden pic.twitter.com/xotVDEYFuV— Marcello Cecchini (@Cecchini76) June 23, 2020
4th of July people pic.twitter.com/NstbkS2706— sin* (@tomsinnett17) June 23, 2020
Not all of the shared posts had a celebratory mood though. Neither indoor sport facilities nor nail bars have been given the green-light to reopen yet and many gym-goers were crying over the government’s decision to leave them without the chance to flex their muscles. Night clubs, massage parlours and tattoo salons are also still awaiting a re-opening date.
‘Gyms will not be re-opening on the 4th of July’ 😭 pic.twitter.com/M279mKUs4k— Myprotein (@MyproteinUK) June 23, 2020
My nail place isn't opening on the 4th of July pic.twitter.com/hdnEWd0gKY— kenzo和希 (@lowkeyamen) June 23, 2020
why is everything except gyms opening on the 4th of july pic.twitter.com/Rps9AuIyiY— lilo🌻 (@LiIiosa) June 23, 2020
When the pubs are opening on the 4th of July but the gyms still aren't pic.twitter.com/lXcy7IgNZI— Mattyh_08 #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@mattyh_08) June 23, 2020
The gym, and nail stores cant open but THORPE PARK can open on the 4th of july... pic.twitter.com/8uNK4m8yDB— Nessa (@MsNessajc) June 23, 2020
Every Girl After Hearing Nail Shops Ain’t Opening On The 4th Of July pic.twitter.com/XksM3m0Ucg— Jus A Lil Nigga With A Dream💭 (@clnocap3k) June 23, 2020
Boris Johnson’s announcement of the easing of lockdown came following UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s statement that the coronavirus was “in retreat across the country”. Leisure and hospitality businesses have been shut down in the UK since 23 March.
