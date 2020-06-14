'Messi is My Idol': Fan Crashes Football Game for a Selfie With Argentinian Football Legend

A determined fan apparently managed to sneak into the Son Moix stadium on Mallorca during a football match and ran into the field in order to snap a selfie with Lionel Messi, Diario AS reports.
According to the newspaper, the game between Mallorca and Barcelona FC got stopped in the 53rd minute when the fan, dressed in an Argentina jersey and with a camera in hand, charged towards Messi.
"I took a photo but the cop made me delete it. Messi is my idol", the intruder said, adding that he had to climb a 2-meter tall fence during the course of his escapade.
When you don't manage to get that selfie with Messi 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/tjhAM947dH— Goal (@goal) June 14, 2020
The fan was quickly apprehended by local security staff and led away, and he later admitted that he'll likely get fined for his actions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)