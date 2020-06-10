Register
20:56 GMT10 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Video: Massive Fist Fight Breaks Out on Boardwalk at US East Coast Beach Town

    Video: Massive Fist Fight Breaks Out on Boardwalk at US East Coast Beach Town

    Facebook/Courtesy of JoeBarrasso
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/87/1079578706_43:-1:1243:675_1200x675_80_0_0_75cf68f8bfa49d8bcd18287543d33a52.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202006101079578754-video-massive-fist-fight-breaks-out-on-boardwalk-at-us-east-coast-beach-town-/

    A brawl that broke out on the Ocean City Boardwalk in the US state of Maryland has gone viral on social media, prompting outrage among netizens.

    The video was first shared by eyewitness Joe Barrasso on early Wednesday morning. The footage shows dozens of young adults violently fighting each other on the boardwalk. 

    At one point, the footage shows one young man sitting down on one of the benches on the boardwalk. Shortly afterwards, he is attacked by multiple people until he falls to the ground, unresponsive. A young man wearing red and black can also be seen stomping on the unconscious person’s body, but then he too is beaten by another group of people. At the end of the video, the individual in red and black is seen leaving the scene.

    Barrasso and his wife can be heard in the video questioning why there are no police at the scene.

    In a Wednesday Facebook statement, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan confirmed that the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating the incident.

    "The past few days have been extremely difficult for our community and our police department. The safety of our residents and visitors remains our No. 1 priority,” Meehan said.

    “We are equally horrified by the actions displayed on social media videos depicting violence and unruly crowds. This behavior has no place in Ocean City, and violence like this will not be tolerated,” he added.

    According to The Dispatch, town officials met Wednesday afternoon to address the brawl that had taken place as well as other recent incidents. On Sunday, another fight broke out on the Boardwalk at around 4:20 a.m. local time. One individual was stabbed during the melee.

    June is a busy month for the OCPD, as it marks the beginning of tourist season, Delmarva Now reported. 

    Last June, police received 13,133 calls for service, according to the OCPD’s annual report. Assaults, burglaries and thefts also increase in the resort city in June, Delmarva Now reported.

    Related:

    Brawl With Police in Paris Suburbs Unlikely to Turn Into 2005 Riot-Like Unrest - French Minister
    ‘Planet of the Apes?’ Hundreds of Monkeys Brawl Over 'Single Banana' in Thailand – Video
    Video: Violent Brawl Breaks Out at US Store Over Shoppers’ Refusal to Wear Face Masks
    ‘Why Aren’t You Doing Anything?’: No Arrests After Bloody Brawl Breaks Out on US Flight
    Video: Massive Street Brawl Involving Multiple US Cops Prompts Internal Probe
    Tags:
    Maryland, brawl
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse