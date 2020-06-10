Baby on Board: Elephant on Guard Blocks Traffic to Let Little One Cross Road - Video

A little calf was accompanying the herd when traffic was brought to a standstill as motorists halted to marvel at the sight. The video, going viral on Twitter shows, a jumbo giant blocking the road as other elephants along with a little calf proceeded to cross the road.
Elephants often traverse roadways while taking long walks in search of food, water, and better places.
Matriarch of elephant family comes with lot of expertise & leads from the front.— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 10, 2020
Here she blocks the traffic for the little kid to cross over with mother. Even escorts to the other side. Fascinating family life & concern for the gen next. pic.twitter.com/5Js81k9Gb0
