11:56 GMT04 June 2020
    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017

    Meghan Markle Accused of Hypocrisy Online as She Mentions George Floyd in a Video Address

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    While some social media users seemed to appreciate Meghan's speech, there were also those who accused her of publicity-seeking.

    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has managed to cause quite a stir online as she broached the subject of the tragic demise of George Floyd and the riots that ensued in its wake while speaking to the graduating class of the Immaculate Heart High in Los Angeles, her former high school.

    In her video address, Meghan said that while at first she wasn't sure what to tell them, she realized that “the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered”.

    ​She also recalled her memories of the LA riots of 1992, and, then turning the attention to the current events, told the students that they are going to be the part of the rebuilding process.

    As the video of Meghan's speech started circulating online, it elicited a mixed reaction from social media users.

    While some netizens praised the Duchess of Sussex over the address...

    ​...others didn't seem all that pleased with her words.

    A number of people even outright accused her of bandwaggon-hopping.

    And there were also those who claimed that Meghan was merely trying to attract attention to herself.

