Meghan Markle Accused of Hypocrisy Online as She Mentions George Floyd in a Video Address

While some social media users seemed to appreciate Meghan's speech, there were also those who accused her of publicity-seeking.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has managed to cause quite a stir online as she broached the subject of the tragic demise of George Floyd and the riots that ensued in its wake while speaking to the graduating class of the Immaculate Heart High in Los Angeles, her former high school.

In her video address, Meghan said that while at first she wasn't sure what to tell them, she realized that “the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered”.

Meghan Markle is free to get involved in ‘political’ conversations now.



And after years of her being ‘too woke’, some are saying this speech isn’t political enough lol.



So glad she’s using her voice in the way she wants to. pic.twitter.com/DMdVGTshKJ — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) June 4, 2020

​She also recalled her memories of the LA riots of 1992, and, then turning the attention to the current events, told the students that they are going to be the part of the rebuilding process.

As the video of Meghan's speech started circulating online, it elicited a mixed reaction from social media users.

While some netizens praised the Duchess of Sussex over the address...

My ABSOLUTE Heroine. Brave, articulate, calm and powerful. You endured all the abuse and racism with strength, elegance and grace. We will always remember that, even when your son was referred to a monkey you gracefully continued without making a fuss. You’re a hero Meghan🙌🏻! — MsKartinsWorld🇬🇧 (@flotus1982) June 4, 2020

This speech was perfect for the high school students. All those who have a problem with what she said and didn't say can sit their butt in front a camera and talk, no one is stopping them. I'm sure that graduating class was happy to hear from her. — 🇹🇹DaTrinigyl2(keep allyuh muddac*nt in d house) (@DaTrinigyl2) June 4, 2020

Thank you Meghan for using your voice for support and change. — Midnight sunshine. #weloveyoumeghan💕 (@Midnightsunshi4) June 4, 2020

​...others didn't seem all that pleased with her words.

Meghan spoke up way too late. I don't trust her. #BlackLivesMatter — MissZealSwee1 (@MissZealSwee1) June 4, 2020

Such an unconvincing performance. How was this woman an actress?? — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) June 4, 2020

I’ll admit that she’s the perfect example of how BAME people can’t progress in life due to systemic racism. Millionaire actress, married a white prince. Perfect example. Perfect. — 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝓉𝒾𝓃 𝒲𝒾𝓁𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓂𝓈 𝐸𝓈𝓆. (@topfotogmw) June 4, 2020

A number of people even outright accused her of bandwaggon-hopping.

Bandwagon hopper... — Jenny (@55Massey) June 4, 2020

jumping on the bandwagon — GAIL CURRIE (@gail_currie) June 4, 2020

And there were also those who claimed that Meghan was merely trying to attract attention to herself.