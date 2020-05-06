Adele Shares Her Birthday Photo, Stuns Fans With Incredible Weight Loss

Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday and shared a photo of herself in a black mini dress on Instagram, prompting her followers to shower her with compliments.
"Are you kidding me?, "You look AMAZING!" her fans wrote as they were astonished to see Adele having lost so much weight recently.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x
The star is reportedly on a 1,000 calories-a-day diet and practices regular exercise, including Pilates.
Adele's weight loss partly resulted from her wish to be a healthier mom for her seven-year-old son Angelo whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, People weekly magazine reported, citing its sources.
All comments
Show new comments (0)