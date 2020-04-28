Videos: VP Mike Pence Tours Mayo Clinic Without Mask Despite Institution’s Pandemic Policy

Photos and videos of Pence visiting the clinic without a mask have been circulating on Twitter. Other people in the room with Pence, including US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and US Representative Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) can all be seen wearing masks.
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 28, 2020
In response to the criticism, Pence stated he didn't wear a mask because he "thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible healthcare personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you." He also added that he is regualrly tested tested for the coronavirus as vice president.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 28, 2020
Earlier this month, the academic medical center began requiring all people on campus to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic said it had notified the vice president of its masking policy before he arrived at the institution, but that tweet was deleted shortly after being published.
— Dan Baer (@danbbaer) April 28, 2020
The facility’s website also states: “Mayo Clinic is requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear a face covering or mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 28, 2020
Many Twitter users have expressed outrage, criticizing the vice president for blatantly ignoring the rules.
— Tracy Lee Brewer (@tracyk726) April 28, 2020
“@MayoClinic should have not let Pence in,” one Twitter user wrote.
— Vernon (PJones) (@PJones5280) April 28, 2020
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) April 28, 2020
“Very insulting to all of the employees and patients, disregarding their safety entirely,” another user wrote.
This is not the first time Pence’s actions during the pandemic have been questioned.
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 1, 2020
A photo of the vice president praying with other members of the Coronavirus Task Force in March resulted in widespread criticism of the US’ response to the crisis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)