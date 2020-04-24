Famous 'Putin's Tiger' Spotted in Chinese National Park - Photos

The famous tiger Boris, released into the wild by President Vladimir Putin back in 2014, has been spotted in China, according to the Amurskiy Tigr (Amur Tiger) centre. A big cat photographed at the Taipinggou National Nature Reserve is believed to be Boris, due to his unusual skin pattern, because the predator has a spot without stripes on its sides.
Тигр из России отметился в Китае, в национальном парке Тайпингоу (Taipinggou National Nature Reserve) в провинции Хэйлунцзян. Это же Борис забрел из ЕАО! Обратите внимание на «пятна» без полосок на боках хищника, это Борина отличительная черта. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ «Лишь бы детьми не заниматься!», — сразу приходит на ум. Напомним, в это самое время в Еврейской автономной области тигрица Светлая воспитывает трех малышей, которые родились в конце 2019 г. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ В действительности в поведении Бори нет ничего криминального. Самцы редко (но и такое случается!) участвуют в воспитании тигрят. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Фото: chinanews.com ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ENG: March-April 2020, trail cameras in Taipinggou National Nature Reserve in China filmed tiger from Russia. This is Boris! Take a look at the spots without stripes on his side, this is Boris’s main identification mark. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ready to do anything as long as it doesn’t involve parenting. Recall, right now tigress Svetlaya in the Jewish Autonomous Oblast is taking care of three cubs born at the end of 2019. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In fact, there’s nothing special about Boris’ behavior. Male tigers rarely (but sometimes they do) play dad. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #амурскийтигр #тигр #центрамурскийтигр #фотоловушка #китай #amurtiger #siberiantiger #tiger #amurtigercenter #trailcamera #bigcats #еао
