'Not All Fashion Shows Are Cancelled': Netizens Adore Actual CATwalk

Netizens have fallen in love with a video of Rover the cat, who would likely conquer any catwalk in the world were it not for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
A video posted on his Instagram page in December 2019 has reemerged on social media - maybe just on time, too, when everyone needs it the most. Rover has over 49,000 subscribers and is used to throwing shade and serving looks.
The cat appears to nail every possible style - as a rapper, a dark mysterious count, a Christmas dream or a cozy autumn herald.
Twitter users love the energy and even envy it, with many observing their favourite detail of Rover's unique style.
April 10, 2020
It's glorious— Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) April 10, 2020
I wish I had that kind of energy
Omg the SUNGLASSES.— Kαɠιɾιι 🌿 (@_kagirii) April 11, 2020
Best fashion show, @StrangeAttract5 @Rafalution19 @DirtyOldBroad @MungoNGusNNigel 🤣— Sassy Jax, Esq, ⚦♊︎ (@Rafaeslomejor) April 10, 2020
It turns out that Rover is not the only cat fashion icon in the industry.
who did it better? pic.twitter.com/LD8JOwoYif— Muffinesk (@MuffinESC) April 11, 2020
Marvellous start to Caturday, thanks.— Jane⭐#KeepBritainKind 🌱✌️🖤 (@localnotail) April 11, 2020
Similar energy https://t.co/bpgqTHCEEc
Now we know the origin of the term.
They call it a catwalk for a good reason. 😅— Alexis Chateau 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@alexischateau_) April 11, 2020
