TikTok User Forced to Apologise After Quran Verse Dance Video Causes Anger

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has been rising in popularity tremendously in the last couple of months, prompting its users to take some risky moves to attract as many followers as possible. But some moves have possibly been a bit too risky.

Nessa Barrett, 17-year old TikTok user with more than 6 million followers, was forced to delete one of her recent videos on the platform and issue an apology to the wider audience for behaviour that has been deemed offensive to some.

The backlash against the popular TikToker started when she published a music clip where she was light-headedly dancing with one of her friends to a verse of… The Holy Quran. Yes. The most sacred text to all Muslims. It is not surprising then that Barret received a wave of criticism following her controversial performance, with a hashtag #nessacancelled quickly flowing all over Twitter.

so this white tiktoker filmed herself dancing to the Qu’ran....can we really cancel her @nessaabarrett pic.twitter.com/RA4iRuMO1Z — Yousef (@yousefslym) April 9, 2020

i hate calling people out but dancing and throwing back to Quran was the worst move that nessa barrett or even anyone could do. i'm a muslim, and seeing that tiktok disgust me on another level. — elyca (@elfdolan) April 8, 2020

​The TikToker rushed to delete the clip and issued a public apology, by also specifying that she came across the track accidentally, thinking that she simply heard a man “singing”, and did not realise that it was actually the reciting of the holy text. Barret also brought up the fact that some of her relatives were Muslims to explain that she actually never meant any harm by her performance.

“My step-siblings, like my step-mom is from Egypt and all that stuff, so”, Barrett said in a video. “I know that it could have been taken offensively. I just want to apologise for anyone who took it that way and was offended. I think… I’m sorry for anyone who practices that religion”.

However, her apology video was not received very well by the audience and the backlash against the young TikToker continued.