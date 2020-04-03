Naked Lunch: UFC Star Paige VanZant Poses Nude Amid Coronavirus Crisis

While Paige and her husband wear virtually next to nothing in these photos, some strategically placed objects are always present in the shots in order to preserve their modesty.

While numerous people around the world now found themselves in self-isolation due to the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, famous female mixed martial artist and UFC ace Paige VanZant recently offered her social media audience an insight into how she's coping with this situation.

Several photos that Paige has uploaded to her Instagram account during the last few days show her and her husband engaging in various activities, such as training or cooking, while being buck naked (though in one shot, Paige is wearing an apron).

Despite the fact that the couple wears next to nothing in these shots, some strategically placed objects, like the aforementioned apron or even a wine glass – help preserve their modesty and stop the images from being explicit.