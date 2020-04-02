'Enjoying Lockdown': Netizens Clash Over Norwich City's Timm Klose's Pornhub Browsing

While some social media users joked about the footballer's online activities, others argued that there's nothing wrong with what he has been doing.

It seems that Premier League footballer and Norwich City ace Timm Klose has shared probably one too many details with his fans about how he spends his time in isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the Daily Star notes, when Klose displayed his laptop screen in one of his Instagram stories, observant netizens quickly deduced that he hadn't just been watching Netflix shows, but had also apparently been visiting Pornhub as well, if his browser tab is any indication.

Looks like Timm Klose is enjoying lockdown🤣#ncfc pic.twitter.com/szZIAhoqlm — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) March 31, 2020

​As the screengrab of the aforementioned story spread across social media, some netizens went on to crack jokes on the occasion.

Gutted!😆 Always close your tabs! pic.twitter.com/vB1JemaKnI — Peter Tomlinson (@flatcap1) April 1, 2020

well we all know what Timm Klose has been doing to pass the time 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/6lF7AIsMiN — Ian Hastings (@WithamWanderer) April 1, 2020

He’s conquered all of google

he’s never gonna stop

From pornhub down to xhamster

he’s watched the fucking lot

Timm klose and his family

The field of Norwich road

he’s a loyal supporter

and he’s about to blow his load

ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ pic.twitter.com/R3RPecGH6v — Ahsen (@AhsenMx) April 1, 2020

​Quite a few social media users, however, argued that there's nothing wrong with what Klose has been doing.

He’s only human — Mark Callan (@Ca11y88) April 2, 2020

Wow, a dude watches porn. Breaking! — Janton van Hemert (@djeetie) April 2, 2020