'Enjoying Lockdown': Netizens Clash Over Norwich City's Timm Klose's Pornhub Browsing

It seems that Premier League footballer and Norwich City ace Timm Klose has shared probably one too many details with his fans about how he spends his time in isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As the Daily Star notes, when Klose displayed his laptop screen in one of his Instagram stories, observant netizens quickly deduced that he hadn't just been watching Netflix shows, but had also apparently been visiting Pornhub as well, if his browser tab is any indication.
Looks like Timm Klose is enjoying lockdown🤣#ncfc pic.twitter.com/szZIAhoqlm— Canary Cast (@CastCanary) March 31, 2020
As the screengrab of the aforementioned story spread across social media, some netizens went on to crack jokes on the occasion.
Gutted!😆 Always close your tabs! pic.twitter.com/vB1JemaKnI— Peter Tomlinson (@flatcap1) April 1, 2020
well we all know what Timm Klose has been doing to pass the time 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/6lF7AIsMiN— Ian Hastings (@WithamWanderer) April 1, 2020
He’s conquered all of google— Ahsen (@AhsenMx) April 1, 2020
he’s never gonna stop
From pornhub down to xhamster
he’s watched the fucking lot
Timm klose and his family
The field of Norwich road
he’s a loyal supporter
and he’s about to blow his load
ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ pic.twitter.com/R3RPecGH6v
Quite a few social media users, however, argued that there's nothing wrong with what Klose has been doing.
He’s only human— Mark Callan (@Ca11y88) April 2, 2020
Wow, a dude watches porn. Breaking!— Janton van Hemert (@djeetie) April 2, 2020
That’s his private life please🤫🤫— Fabian (@fabs_ee) April 1, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)